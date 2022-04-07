Woman Cited in Confrontation With 12-Year-Old Boy Riding Bike on Santa Ana Sidewalk

Video from the helmet camera of a 12-year-old boy captured the tense moments after a woman confronted him about riding his bicycle on a neighborhood sidewalk in Santa Ana.

The woman who confronted the boy was cited by police for misdemeanor assault and released on bond, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The case needs to be presented to the district attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

The woman, who identifies herself in the video as a homeowners association board member can be seen walking toward the boy as he stops his bike Sunday night on the sidewalk.

“Get the hell off the sidewalk, now,” she can be heard yelling.

During the verbal exchange, the boy can be heard asking, “Why’d you just hit me?”

She responded, “Want me to hit you again?”

The child’s parents eventually spoke with the woman outside their home.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the alleged assault is under investigation.