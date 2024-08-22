Gardena

Woman crashes into police car after attacking LA County Fire personnel in Gardena

Video captured Chavez slamming her car into multiple vehicles after hitting a firefighter.

By City News Service

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after attacking Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel as they assisted her after an altercation with a man.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, around 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a physical dispute involving the Los Angeles County Fire
Department personnel, according to the Gardena Police Department.

Investigators later determined the suspect to be 36-year-old Jessica Chavez of Inglewood.

"Minutes before the arrival of Gardena police officers, Los Angeles County fire personnel saw Chavez in an altercation with an unknown male. They stopped to assist her. While sitting in their vehicle and talking to her, Chavez became irate, physically hitting the firefighter and fleeing the scene," police said in a statement.

Chavez had briefly left the area before officers, who happened to be driving by, pulled over to assist the fire personnel moments before she returned.

The officers attempted to negotiate with Chavez, but she fled again, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

"While driving west on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Chavez collided with a Gardena police undercover vehicle and a Los Angeles County fire SUV," police said.

Chavez was booked on suspicion of assault on a firefighter/EMT, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gardena
