Woman Dangling From Riverside Overpass Rescued

Firefighters on Sunday rescued a woman dangling from an overpass in Riverside.

Emergency crews received a call about the woman at 11:44 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Citrus Street, according to the Riverside City Fire Department.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach the 40-something woman as she clung to a chain link while standing on a small ledge on the outside of the bridge, said Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie.

It was unclear what she was doing there.

She was brought off the bridge and although unscathed, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, DeLaurie said.

