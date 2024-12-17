Huntington Park

Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in Huntington Park

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A woman in a truck was fatally shot and another man was left injured in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. Monday at the 3900 block of East 60th Street.

The woman was inside a pickup truck when she was killed. Investigators say the shots were fired into the truck.

The second person took off running for about two blocks and made it to a local liquor store, leaving a trail of blood. That person did survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

