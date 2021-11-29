Woman Detained After Running Onto Tarmac at LAX

A woman was detained by airport police after she jumped onto the tarmac at LAX Monday night.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. the female passenger inside LAX’s Terminal 1 went out a door, triggering an alarm, and went onto the ramp.

Per their security protocols, airline employees who witnessed the incident maintained visual contact with the woman until the airport police arrived shortly thereafter and detained her.

She was then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a mental health evaluation.

The woman told responding officers that she was trying to flag down the aircraft, which was still parked in the gate area. It is not clear as to why.

Airport police cleared the area and no flights or operations were delayed due to this incident.