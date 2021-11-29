LAX

Woman Detained After Running Onto Tarmac at LAX

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was detained by airport police after she jumped onto the tarmac at LAX Monday night. 

At approximately 6:30 p.m. the female passenger inside LAX’s Terminal 1 went out a door, triggering an alarm, and went onto the ramp. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Per their security protocols, airline employees who witnessed the incident maintained visual contact with the woman until the airport police arrived shortly thereafter and detained her. 

She was then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a mental health evaluation. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 11 mins ago

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Street Vendors 2 hours ago

City Council May Urge State To Make Food Code More Inclusive Of Street Vendors

The woman told responding officers that she was trying to flag down the aircraft, which was still parked in the gate area. It is not clear as to why.

Airport police cleared the area and no flights or operations were delayed due to this incident.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us