Woman Dies After Fall From Disneyland Parking Garage

A woman died after falling from a parking structure in Disneyland Saturday night.

Police officers responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at 6:50 p.m. after reports that someone had fallen, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. John McClintock said.

Officers provided first aid until fire personnel responded and rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, McClintock said.

The investigation into what caused the fall – whether it was accidental or on purpose, or if foul play was involved – is ongoing, the police sergeant added.

The woman’s death is the second time in less than two months that someone died after plunging from a parking garage at Disneyland. In December, a 51-year-old elementary school principal died by suicide after jumping from a parking structure at the Anaheim theme park.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.