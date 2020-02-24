Woman Dies, Man Injured After Couple Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Echo Park

A woman was killed and a man was severely injured when a couple crossing the street was hit by a car in Echo Park early Monday morning and a $50,000 reward is being offered for the hit-and-run driver responsible, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, 58, died from her injuries at County USC Medical Center, police said, while her 71-year-old husband also suffered severe injuries. The couple's son identified the injured man as Juan Bahena.

The crash took place near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Road around 12:50 a.m., according to the LAPD.

In the surveillance video obtained by Club Bahia, the couple is seen leaving the club around 12:50 a.m. before being struck by a burgundy or red four-door passenger vehicle near West Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Road.

The car should have front end damage.

The two victims were dragged about 50 feet after being struck, according to police. The driver stopped briefly and then fled the scene, the LAPD said.

Marcos Bahena, the son of the couple, said his dad screamed and sobbed from his hospital bed when he found out his wife had passed away. Bahena said he called his mom just last night and told her "I love you."

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or the driver, call Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The reward for information on the hit-and-run driver is $50,000, the LAPD announced.