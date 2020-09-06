hit and run

Woman, Dog Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Costa Mesa

The car that left the scene was described as possibly a Toyota Camry or a Mitsubishi with a spoiler.

By City News Service

A woman and her dog were struck and killed Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Costa Mesa.

The crash occurred at 6:53 a.m. in the area of Mesa Drive and Irvine Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The pair were in the crosswalk when they were struck by a silver sedan going southbound on Irvine Avenue, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.

A representative from the Orange County coroner's office was called to the scene at 8:12 a.m., according to the CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page. The car that left the scene was described as possibly a Toyota Camry or a Mitsubishi with a spoiler.

There was some damage sustained to the right front of the vehicle, Olivera said.

"We had some witnesses," he said. "We're working some leads right now."

