Woman Fatally Shot in Compton

A woman was fatally shot Saturday in Compton. The shooting occurred at about 5:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed the victim -- who was described as a female Asian adult -- to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead with one gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No further information was released. The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890- 5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.