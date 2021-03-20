shooting

Woman Fatally Shot in Compton

Paramedics rushed the victim -- who was described as a female Asian adult -- to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead with one gunshot wound to the lower torso. 

A woman was fatally shot Saturday in Compton. The shooting occurred at about 5:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

No further information was released. The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890- 5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

