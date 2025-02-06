Woman fatally shot in Encino, husband arrested

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in Encino was arrested Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Hesperia Avenue, two blocks south of Ventura Boulevard, to reports of shots fired around 7:22 p.m.

The 54-year-old woman's husband allegedly shot her multiple times before attempting to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

Neighbors told NBC4 that they heard several shots before coming out to find a woman severely wounded.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.