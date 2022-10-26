Woman Followed Home in Echo Park, Sexually Assaulted in Her Own Apartment

A woman was attacked in her own apartment in Echo Park, after a man followed her home to that apartment as she walked her dog.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the man they believe sexually assaulted the woman, asking the public to come forward with any leads that may help find him.

The LAPD released photos of the man, taken by a security camera on Sunset Boulevard. He can be seen wearing a baseball cap, which he later removed right before walking into the building.

LAPD

According to the LAPD, the man was near the woman's front door around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9, and made a comment about her dog as she arrived home.

Just as she walked in and was about to shut her door, he pushed in the door, knocked her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman began screaming, but he slapped her and covered her mouth, detectives said. She eventually was able to kick the man, get him off of her, and crawl toward the door.

At that point, the man walked out of the apartment.

The man is described as five feet, eight inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds, and with dark hair, brown eyes and a mustache.