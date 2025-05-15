A man was arrested after allegedly following a woman then attacking her in Culver City, police said Thursday.

The alleged assault happened Tuesday evening before 7 p.m. as the victim was taking her walk in the neighborhood.

According to the woman, she noticed a man in his 30s began following her. Then, he approached her to grab her by the head, pulled her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the head, she told police.

When officers responded to her 911 call, they found the female victim bleeding from the back of the head on Madison Avenue near Braddock Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim sitting on the ground, visibly injured and holding the back of her head,” Culver City Police said.

As the woman was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers canvassed the area and found a man with the matching description. The man was later taken into custody on an assault charge.

The police department credited community members who jumped in to “intervene the attack” and immediately called for help.

“Our officers’ rapid arrival and decisive actions, coupled with the collaborative effort of our community members, directly led to the suspect’s arrest, and helped prevent this suspect from causing any further harm to our community,” police said.