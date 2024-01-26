Manhattan Beach

Woman found dead along the coast on Manhattan Beach

Several agencies worked Friday morning to search for a person who was reported missing in Manhattan Beach.

A person was found dead on the sand along the coast this Friday morning, according to a statement released by the Manhattan Beach Police.

The incident was initially reported at 6:41 a.m. in the 2300 block of Strand regarding a missing person.

The informant who called the police indicated that “he last saw his girlfriend near the water line.” Several people began looking for their friend and called the police because they were not able to find her.

Authorities began an investigation and contacted other agencies to collaborate in the search. Both Los Angeles County Lifeguards and the United States Coast Guard conducted beach and ocean searches.

At 10:13 a.m., Manhattan Beach police were notified by the Los Angeles County Lifeguards of the discovery of a woman found dead on the beach near the 1300 block of the shoreline.

The woman was identified through photographs and by the next of kin as the person who had disappeared in the morning.

The beach and bike path area between the Pier and 15th Street in Manhattan Beach has been closed while investigations are underway. The police have asked to avoid the place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Klosowski at (310) 802-5123.

