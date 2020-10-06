Woman Found Dead in Crashed Vehicle Near Freeway in Compton, CHP Says She Had Been Shot

A woman was found dead inside her car early Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree in Compton but the California Highway Patrol says she had been shot.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash on Rosecrans Avenue near the northbound 710 Freeway on-ramp at about 2:15 a.m. The car had gone off the embankment and into a grass area, according to CHP.

The female driver was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was not breathing, CHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

The LA County Sheriff's Department in Compton notified the CHP about someone in the area that they were looking for possibly connected to this incident.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or who may have been involved.

The investigation is ongoing.