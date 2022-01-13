Woman Found Dead in Hancock Park Store

A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles and police found her body inside a store on La Brea Avenue.

Los Angeles Police Department units were called just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of North La Brea, near Beverly Boulevard, on reports of an assault and found the woman dead inside a store, according to the department's Officer Mike Lopez.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were working to determine how the woman was killed and what led up to her death, though Lopez said preliminary reports indicated the victim did not appear to have been shot.

No suspect description was immediately available.