Lancaster

Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster

A woman was found dead in a home in Lancaster with blunt head trauma Sunday. Authorities detained a man who might have been involved.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.

The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Ave., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was described as about 50 to 55 years old.

"A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained,'' the sheriff's department said in a statement. "There is no additional information available at this time.''

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

