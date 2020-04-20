Woman Found Dead, Man Hospitalized After Rossmoor House Fire

A woman died and two other people, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire Monday morning in the Orange County community of Rossmoor.

Firefighters sent to the 12500 block of Martha Ann Drive about 6:25 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 40 minutes, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A woman was found dead in the house. A man who escaped from the burning home on his own was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the OCFA reported. Information was not immediately available on the woman's identity.

A firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.