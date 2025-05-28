Woman found shot inside car in Boyle Heights

Police are investigating a shooting in Boyle Heights after a woman was found shot inside her car on Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was found in the area of Grande Vista and 8th Street and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no known suspect or motive. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.