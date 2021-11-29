Woman, Four Children Shot to Death in Lancaster Home; Father Being Questioned

A woman and four children were shot to death in a Lancaster home, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Three of the deceased children were boys, including one infant, Koerner said. One victim was a girl and a woman was also shot to death.

Detectives learned deputies were called to the home and found a woman shot in the upper body and the children, all under 12, also shot in the upper body, according to SIB Deputy Tony Moore.

An adult man, believed to be the father of the young victims, was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, Moore said. He is being interviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).