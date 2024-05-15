Woman haunted by scene of fiery Long Beach crash that killed teen in her stolen car

A woman whose car went up in flames in a deadly crash after it was stolen Monday said she feels nothing but sadness for the four teens inside the car and their families.

Sierra Cobb's Kia Optima was stolen Monday near Elm Avenue and Third Street in Long Beach. She called police and used her Lo-Jack tracking app to follow the car.

When she caught up to the teens on the 710 Freeway near Anaheim Street, she witnessed a horrific sight.

"Just watching bodies being pulled out. Girls screaming for their lives," Cobb said of the crash scene in Long Beach. "Just hearing the screams. I will never get over hearing kids scream for their lives.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I haven’t been able to sleep since the situation. I can’t stop thinking about it. I'm still in shock."

Two girls, ages 13 and 15, and a 14-year-old boy survived the fiery crash, pulled from the burned wreckage by police. The 15-year-old boy driving the car was killed.

Long Beach police said a department helicopter was following the car, but officers were not in pursuit at the time of the crash involving a big rig.

Cobb's school work, laptops and tools from her two jobs were in the car.

"It's just a sad story to hear that somebody lost their life over a stolen vehicle," Cobb said. "You didn’t get anything from it, except a lost life.

"I send love to people. I have no hate in my heart. I want these kids to focus on doing good in school. Focus on chasing after a dream. Focus on wanting to be something good in life."

Details about the conditions of the three other teens in the car were not immediately available.