Minivan Driver Sought After Crashing Into Santa Ana Apartment, Injuring 2

A woman is in critical condition after a minivan driver crashed into an apartment building late Monday in Santa Ana.

The driver left the scene of the 10:20 p.m. crash in the 1600 block of West Memory Lane, police said. The 41-unit property called Vista de Rio is for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

Authorities responded to the location after a report of a fire. They found the victim inside a unit of the complex.

The minivan ended up inside the residence. The victim was rescued from the damaged apartment and taken to a hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority

"It was a group effort to make sure that vehicle could be lifted and moved safely to remove that patient," said OCFA Capt. Sean Doran.

Another woman was found injured at the scene and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.