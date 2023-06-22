LAPD

Woman hospitalized in critical condition after Baldwin Village shooting

The victim was sitting in a car when she was shot just before midnight.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a shooting investigation Thursday June 22, 2023 in Baldwin Village.
A 31-year-old woman sitting in car was shot Thursday morning when two people in two cars got out and opened fire in the Baldwin Village area.

The woman, who suffered multiple gunshot, wounds was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Details about a motive for the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

The shooting was reported just before midnight near the 4000 block of Gelber Place near Pinafore Street. Two people in two separate cars fired got out and fired rounds at the car, striking the woman seated in the passenger seat, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several evidence markers were on the street, possibly indicating the location of bullet casings.

The driver and a passenger in the Mercedes Benz left the scene and ended up in a nearby business parking lot in Baldwin Hills, where firefighter-paramedics and police responded early Thursday.

Video showed another person being treated at that scene. The man suffered cuts due to glass shattered in the shooting, City News Service reported.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports the victims were working for a food delivery service.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers and their vehicles were not immediately available.

