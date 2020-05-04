Woman in 70s Brutally Beaten, Sexually Assaulted; 24-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

A 24-year-old man beat a 75-year-old woman in the face, sexually assaulted her and left the victim unconscious and partially nude in the bushes, before stealing the woman's car and driving off with a 16-year-old girl, Tustin police said Monday.

The victim was found, partially nude and unresponsive laying in bushes around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 600 block of West 6th Street, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Fernando Valdovinos, the suspect, and the teenage girl were found in the victim's stolen vehicle a day after the woman was found, police said.

Police said that the violent incident and robbery took place around 8 p.m. on Friday, meaning that the 75-year-old woman was left in the bushes for about 14 hours before being found.

Valdovinos was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted rape, carjacking, elder abuse and other sexually related crimes, the TPD said, adding that the suspect is on formal probation for auto theft.

The 16-year-old girl was nearby when the violent crime occurred but did not participate, police said, but she was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall for carjacking and conspiracy and is on formal probation for robbery.

The victim was in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information about the case or has been a victim of the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Newton at 714-573-3249.