South LA

Woman is Killed By Vehicle During Street Takeover in South LA

A woman in her 20s was fatally injured after being hot by a vehicle doing donuts during a street takeover in South LA in Christmas night.

By Chelsea Hylton

police car5

A woman in her 20s was fatally injured after she was struck by a vehicle that was doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South LA on Christmas night.

The incident took place around 9:07 p.m. on the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. The woman was standing at the northeast corner when she was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The identity of the woman was not immediately available. Police are still investigating this incident.

