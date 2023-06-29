Woman killed, 5 hurt, including toddler, in Van Nuys crash

A woman died and five people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a two-car crash Thursday night in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The boy was listed in “grave” condition following the wreck around 10:03 p.m. on the 6400 block of N. Woodley Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The deceased was a 60-year-old woman, while four other adults were also injured, the LAFD added.

The four other victims were two women, 21 and 28 years old, as well as two men who are 22 and 30, according to the department. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed the aftermath of the crash as first responders wheeled people away on gurneys. A white sheet covered the deceased on the ground nearby.

Meanwhile, two sedans both appeared to have front-end damage.