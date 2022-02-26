calabasas

Woman Killed, 6 Injured in Calabasas Crash

By City News Service

A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Malibu Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas. 

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. on Malibu Canyon Road just south of Piuma Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. 

The road is predominantly two lanes, serving as a mountain pass between Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.

One of the vehicles overturned, trapping at least one patient, a witness told the CHP.

A woman in her mid-20s was pronounced dead at the scene and six people were taken by paramedics to hospitals with major injuries, Kimball said. 

Malibu Canyon Road was closed in the area for the investigation and cleanup.

