Woman killed by vehicle during street race in South LA

By City News Service

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman during a street race in South LA.
A woman was fatally struck by a Dodge Charger that was racing another vehicle in South Los Angeles and both vehicles fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 66th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A gray Dodge Charger was racing a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Normandie when it hit the woman, who was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the LAPD's South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577, or during non-business hours or weekends, at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime
Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

