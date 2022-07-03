Arlington Heights

Woman Killed in Arlington Heights Hit and Run Crash

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver intially stopped the car, got out of the vehicle, and then got back into the car before taking off moments later.

Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman in a cross walk in Arlington Heights before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman behind.

The crash took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place.

Businesses did have surveillance cameras that captured the incident.

ShawnKel Washington was a 27-year-old waitress, struck and killed in a crosswalk overnight on Saturday.

That footage shows the woman, identified by family members as 27-year-old ShawnKel Washington, a waitress, wearing white as she walks inside the crosswalk.

The next frame of the video shows a flash of light -- the vehicle that struck Washington and took off.

ShawnKel Washington, shown on the right, was a 27-year-old waitress struck and killed in a crosswalk overnight on Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD is still searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit her. The car is described as a white Nissan sedan.

Arlington Heights
