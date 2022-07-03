Woman Killed in Arlington Heights Hit and Run Crash

Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman in a cross walk in Arlington Heights before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman behind.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver intially stopped the car, got out of the vehicle, and then got back into the car before taking off moments later.
The crash took place around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place.
Businesses did have surveillance cameras that captured the incident.
That footage shows the woman, identified by family members as 27-year-old ShawnKel Washington, a waitress, wearing white as she walks inside the crosswalk.
The next frame of the video shows a flash of light -- the vehicle that struck Washington and took off.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
The LAPD is still searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit her. The car is described as a white Nissan sedan.