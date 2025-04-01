Woman killed in Calabasas mobile home fire

A woman was discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead following a fire at a mobile home in Calabasas Monday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire in the 23700 block of Mulholland Highway shortly after 3:25 p.m. Monday, according to a department spokesman.

Aerial footage depicted a mobile home burning with intense flames and visible smoke.

After extinguishing the fire at 4:22 p.m., firefighters found a woman and pronounced her dead at the scene, the department reported.

One crew member was hospitalized for a minor heat-related injury after the fire was extinguished, according to the department.

It was unclear what caused the fire, and the cause was under investigation Monday evening.