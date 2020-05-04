Woman Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway in Corona

A 37-year-old Victorville woman was killed Monday when her car apparently stalled on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona and was struck from behind by a truck.

The collision happened about 2:40 a.m. on the westbound 91 near Smith Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Juan Quintero said the victim was at the wheel of a 2020 Toyota Camry that came to a halt for unknown reasons in the slow lane.

Moments later, the driver of a Hino box truck, traveling about 55 mph, encountered the Toyota and was unable to stop before impacting the tail end

of the smaller vehicle, according to Quintero.

He said Corona Fire Department paramedics reached the location within a few minutes and found the Toyota driver gravely injured and her passenger, 27-year-old Marcus Reeves, also of Victorville, with moderate injuries.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where she died a short time later, Quintero said. Reeves was transported to Orange County Global Medical Center for treatment.

The truck driver was not hurt and was able to drive away from the scene, Quintero said.

Several traffic lanes were shut down through the predawn hours because of the wreck, which remains under investigation.

