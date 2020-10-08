South LA

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in South LA

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, died about 4:30 a.m. near 105th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By City News Service

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in South Los Angeles and police are seeking the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver.

She was either dislodged from the top of the vehicle or dragged by it for a couple of blocks after the initial impact, an officer at the scene said.

The victim's name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.
Neighbors said she lived nearby and was often seen walking in the area.

Investigators did not immediately release a description of the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAPD's South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.

