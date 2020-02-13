Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Playa Del Rey

A woman on a skateboard was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Playa Del Rey.
Officers responded to the intersection of Pershing Drive and Manchester Avenue about 1:15 a.m., when they located the victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman had walked out of a nearby business and was showing a friend her skateboard when she went into the street and was struck in the No. 2 lane of Pershing Drive by a vehicle traveling northbound, Capt. Brian Wendling told reporters at the scene.
Wendling also urged the driver to surrender.
"We used to call them traffic accidents for a reason and it doesn't become a crime at that point,'' Wendling said. "When you flee the scene like that, it becomes a felony crime. There's no reason to flee the scene.''
The suspect vehicle was described as a dark sedan. A description of
the driver was not immediately available.
The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.