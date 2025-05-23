Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA identified

The identity of a 28-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in South LA was released Friday by the Los Angeles.

Detectives said Kelly Calderon died when she was struck riding a scooter on April 8, around midnight, near Figueroa Street and Colden Avenue. The driver is still outstanding.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Calderon was crossing Figueroa Street when she was hit by the suspect. That suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Optima or Kia K5.

Police said the vehicle has damage on the right side of the hood, bumper, and passenger door.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the South Traffic Division at 1-323-421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 during non-business hours. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.