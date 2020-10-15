Woman Killed in Koreatown Shooting As Police Search For Gunman

A woman was killed in a shooting in Koreatown Wednesday night and a police SWAT team searched for the shooter.

Offices were called out to the 900 block of South Wilton Place, near Ninth Street, about 9:15 p.m. and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A SWAT team was called to the location to search for the suspect, Lee said. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.