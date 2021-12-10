Woman Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run in Burbank

A female pedestrian was killed Friday night in what police said could be a possible hit-and-run collision in Burbank.

Burbank police received a call at 9:30 p.m. of a crash at San Fernando Boulevard and Grinnell Drive, where they found the collision, said Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

“We have someone who we have detained who we think could have been involved in the collision,'' Green said.

The victim died at the scene.

The area around San Fernando Boulevard between Burbank Boulevard and Cypress Avenue is closed due to the police investigation.

Green said the investigation is just beginning and it was unknown if speed was a factor in the crash.