A forty-five-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Whittier Tuesday, police said.

The shooting occurred inside a Kohls in the 15600 bock of Whittwood Lane, according to the Whittier Police Department.

Police said they were searching for the shooter, believed to be a man who knew the victim. As of 8 p.m., police said the store had been checked and cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.