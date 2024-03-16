Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in North Hollywood

A 25-year-old woman was killed when she collided with another vehicle Saturday in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at approximately 12:40 a.m. to Tujunga Boulevard and Sherman Way where they learned the victim was driving north on Tujunga when she collided with another vehicle driving east on Sherman Way, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.