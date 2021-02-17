Woman Killed in Willowbrook Shooting

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the shooting death of a woman in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a gunshot victim in the 13100 block of San Pedro Street, south of East El Segundo Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Dorothia Maria Mercer, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the coroner's office and the sheriff's department. Her city of residence was not known.

A description of a suspect or a motive for the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.