Woman Killed, Young Girl Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Mid-Wilshire Apartment

Two people were struck by the pickup before it crashed into a two-story apartment in LA's Mid-Wilshire area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A pickup crashed into an apartment building in the Mid City area Tuesday April 25, 2023.
A woman was killed and a young girl was hospitalized after they were struck by a pickup that crashed into an apartment building Tuesday morning in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

The crash was reported in the 6000 block of Colgate Avenue near Hancock Park Elementary School. Los Angeles police responded to the scene at about 8 a.m.

The pickup struck the woman in her 30s and girl, approximately 6 years old, who were walking near a curve in the road before it collided with the two-story apartment. The woman died at the scene. The girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The pickup driver, identified only as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

