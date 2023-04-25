Woman Killed, Young Girl Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Mid-Wilshire Apartment

A woman was killed and a young girl was hospitalized after they were struck by a pickup that crashed into an apartment building Tuesday morning in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

The crash was reported in the 6000 block of Colgate Avenue near Hancock Park Elementary School. Los Angeles police responded to the scene at about 8 a.m.

The pickup struck the woman in her 30s and girl, approximately 6 years old, who were walking near a curve in the road before it collided with the two-story apartment. The woman died at the scene. The girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The pickup driver, identified only as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.