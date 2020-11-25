Woman Receives 2-Year Suspended Prison Sentence for Deadly Marijuana-Fueled Crash

A 26-year-old Stanton woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a marijuana-fueled collision that killed an 81-year-old man and received a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Aliza Keiley Giglio pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Giglio must give up her driver's license for good and continue participating in a mental health program that she has been involved in for the past two years. She will continue in that program during her stint on probation for the next two years.

If Giglio violates terms of probation she could face two years in prison.

The car Giglio was driving rear-ended the car of Clark Adams at a red light on Santiago Canyon Road in Orange on Aug. 6, 2017, according to prosecutors.

Giglio was under the influence of marijuana at the time, prosecutors said.