Woman Recently Beaten While Riding Metro Train Raises Concerns Over Security

A woman was recently beaten while riding the Metro train, now local leaders are questioning security.

By Lauren Coronado

Last week a terrifying attack on a Metro ride in Long Beach when a woman was punched and beaten by another passenger.

This latest incident is raising questions about security and safety at Metro stations and trains.

The woman who did not wish to be identified will physically be OK but she is terrified that it could happen again.

"She just kept punching and punching, way more than 10 times," the woman said. "I don't know I've just never been punched like that before."

The attack took place last week Wednesday while she was riding the Blue Line through Long Beach. The woman said that another passenger began punching her in the face and also used racial slurs. Other riders came to the woman's rescue to help stop the attacker.

But some local leaders like Supervisor Janice Hahn are asking why security didn't get to the woman faster. Hahn is now calling for a full accounting of the multi-million dollar law enforcement contracts and Metro security.

Hahn says that the Metro security includes 300 Metro Ambassadors that were hired to ride buses and trains to help maintain safety.

"The first thing I am asking for is a full investigation," Hahn said. "We are spending a lot of money for a lot of layers of security on our system. So the first thing I want to find out is where everybody when that attack happened?"

This recent attack comes about a month after a deadly stabbing occurred on the same Blue Line in Long Beach. The man involved suffered stab wounds to his upper body. That was the third attack reported on the system in about a week, at the time.

These attack concern riders for their safety and make them question the effectiveness of the security.

