Woman Run Over, Killed in Possible Road Rage Incident in Hollywood

A 26-year-old driver who pulled over amid a dispute with a motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in Hollywood when she fell out of her car and was run over, possibly by her passenger, who took off and was being sought by police.

The fatality occurred in the 1300 block of North Martel Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard, around midnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to multiple media reports, two women in a Mercedes-Benz got into a minor collision with the motorcyclist, then pulled over and got into an argument outside an apartment complex on Martel Avenue.

The passenger got into the car and attempted to drive off as the original driver tried to get into the car.

The victim was pinned and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist remained at the scene.

The woman who fled the scene was only described as a 26-year-old.