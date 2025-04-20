Leimert Park

Woman severly burned in Leimert Park four-plex fire

A cat was also rescued from the flames, according to the LAFD.

By City News Service

A woman suffered severe burns in a fire that burned a first-floor unit of a two-story residential four-plex in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday.

The fire was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday at 3011 W. Stocker Place, near Audubon Middle School, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

It took 40 firefighters 18 minutes to put out the heavy flames in the first-floor unit that caused some damage to the unit directly above, Humphrey said.

A woman with severe burn injuries was taken to a hospital by paramedics in serious condition, he said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Humphrey said.

