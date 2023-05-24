South LA

Woman Shot and Killed in Her Apartment, Police Arrest Neighbor

Police arrested a woman's neighbor after she was found shot and killed in her apartment.

By Bailey Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was shot and killed in her apartment Tuesday night in the South LA neighborhood of Vermont Vista and police have arrested her neighbor.

Police received calls around 9:53 p.m. of a shooting victim at an apartment building near Vermont and Manchester Avenue. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old woman in her apartment who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

They pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police took her 40-year-old neighbor into custody but it remains unclear if he was responsible for the shooting, according to authorities.

The woman and the neighbor's identity remain unknown as police continue their investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us