Woman Shot and Killed in Her Apartment, Police Arrest Neighbor

A woman was shot and killed in her apartment Tuesday night in the South LA neighborhood of Vermont Vista and police have arrested her neighbor.

Police received calls around 9:53 p.m. of a shooting victim at an apartment building near Vermont and Manchester Avenue. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old woman in her apartment who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

They pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police took her 40-year-old neighbor into custody but it remains unclear if he was responsible for the shooting, according to authorities.

The woman and the neighbor's identity remain unknown as police continue their investigation.