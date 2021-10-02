South LA

Woman Shot by LAPD Officer While Attacking Her Son With Knife

The boy and woman were taken to hospitals, and both were listed in stable condition.

By City News Service

A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a 30-year-old woman while she was stabbing her 10-year-old son inside their South Los Angeles home, authorities said Saturday.

The boy and woman were taken to hospitals, where both were listed in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. Friday regarding a woman in her early 30s who had barricaded herself inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street between South Broadway and South Main Street.

A police mental evaluation unit was called to the scene and asked the woman to safely surrender, but she refused.

"Officers observed through a side window that the suspect was stabbing her son, when an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement.

Officers eventually gained access to the residence and at least one officer shot the woman at approximately 9:28 p.m., police said.

The boy, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was also hospitalized in stable condition.

The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

