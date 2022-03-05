Woman Shot and Killed in SUV at Stoplight in Commerce

A woman was fatally wounded while inside an SUV that had stopped for a red light at an intersection Saturday morning in Commerce, authorities said.

The shooting victim, a woman in her 30s, was behind the wheel of a late model, mid-size SUV that had stopped for a red light at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Garfield Avenue, where a man fired several rounds into the vehicle, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The woman was able to drive the SUV a short distance to a convenience store.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded at 1:24 a.m. to the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Telegraph Road, north of the 5 Freeway, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau and found the woman inside the convenience store suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.