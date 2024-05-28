Compton

Woman shot and killed in car outside Compton home

Shots were fired from a passing car, family members say.

By Michelle Valles and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 59-year-old woman sitting in a car was shot and killed Monday night outside her mother's home in Compton.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Holly Avenue. The woman died at the scene.

She was identified by her mother as 59-year-old Beverly Wilkins. Rosie Wilkins said her daughter was sitting inside her boyfriend's car when shots were fired from a passing car.

NBCLA has reached out to the sheriff's department for more information. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

ComptonCrime and Courts
