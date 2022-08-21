Downtown LA

Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle

Police are looking for the individual that shot and killed a woman in downtown LA then fled on a bicycle.

A woman in downtown LA was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh St. and Central Ave., where the victim and suspect were arguing, the LA Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman during the course of the argument, then fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

