Koreatown

Woman Shot Dead on Koreatown Street, Dog Wounded

The dog survived the attack.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A woman died Saturday morning in a shooting in Koreatown in which her dog was wounded.

Police responded at 1:10 a.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Council Street and Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told police the woman was walking to her vehicle with her dog when the suspect approached and shot her, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The suspect fled on foot, southbound on Mariposa Avenue, Cervantes said.

The dog survived the attack, she said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s and wearing dark clothing, last seen running southbound on Mariposa Street toward First Street.

LA County 2 hours ago

LA County Passes 12,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Tops 900,000 Confirmed Cases

Business 2 hours ago

Apple Removes Parler From App Store in Wake of U.S. Capitol Riot

Orange County 4 hours ago

Orange County Hits Milestone, Tops 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Police asked anyone with information to call West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us