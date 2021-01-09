Woman Shot Dead on Koreatown Street, Dog Wounded

A woman died Saturday morning in a shooting in Koreatown in which her dog was wounded.

Police responded at 1:10 a.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Council Street and Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told police the woman was walking to her vehicle with her dog when the suspect approached and shot her, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The suspect fled on foot, southbound on Mariposa Avenue, Cervantes said.

The dog survived the attack, she said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s and wearing dark clothing, last seen running southbound on Mariposa Street toward First Street.

Police asked anyone with information to call West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).