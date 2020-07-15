Lancaster

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Lancaster Gas Station

The victim's 3-year-old son was in the rear seat of her car at the time of the early morning shooting.

By Staff Report

A sheriff's department deputy plays with a toddler whose mother was shot.
Don Luis Meza

A woman at a gas station with her toddler was shot early Wednesday in Lancaster. 

The woman in her 30s was shot multiple times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available. 

A woman with a toddler at a gas station was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times. Video broadcast Wednesday July 15, 2020 on Today in LA.

Her 3-year-old son was not injured. He was in a car seat in the rear seat of the car at the time of the shooting. 

Video showed a sheriff's department deputy playing with the toddler.

No arrests were reported in the shooting, possibly connected to a robbery, at a Mobil station in the 800 block of East Avenue I. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
